East Texas schools pay tribute to veterans

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD and the Brook Hill School both held special events Thursday in honor of Veterans Day to thank military heroes.

The Brook Hill School held a service at the American Freedom Museum, where veterans came to tell their stories and honor those who were lost to wars over the years.

A band made up of mostly veterans called East Texas Men in Harmony performed at the service, singing a medley of patriotic songs for the Brook Hill students.

“I enlisted after my freshman year in college in 1957, and I spent a year in the southeast at Fort Bang Georgia…serving the Libian dessert.” John Hayes, Veteran/Lead singer of East Texas Men in Harmony

According to attendees, it was an emotional afternoon for everyone.

Bullard Intermediate School also held their own day of service for veterans.

The school hosted a reception full of cookies and cakes, along with performances from students. Students were able to express their gratitude to veterans by sharing poems and singing a song.

Retired Lieutenant colonel Jesse Constante, who served in the US Marines, was in attendance and spoke to students about his 27 years of service.

“Veterans day is about veterans but it’s also about an act of servitude…that’s not only indicative of serving your country but its an attitude you should have in everything you do,” he said.

Constante also said it is important to honor and think about the families who supported their veteran…adding they made the big sacrifice of being without them as they served our country.