GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Rotary Club of Gilmer and Croley Funeral Home honored our nation’s fallen heroes by participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday.

Volunteers and organizers placing wreaths next to veteran’s tombstones has been a tradition for five years at Sunset Memorial Park.

Their goal was to get 750 wreaths for 2023 and they were able to meet and exceed that goal again this year.

“An additional 75 or 100 service men that have been laid to rest will have wreaths at their graves this year that didn’t last year,” said organizer Brandon Dodd.

In total, 850 wreaths were laid out on Saturday, giving more veterans a special tribute this holiday season.

“Just being able to come and honor them, place a wreath on their grave and make sure they’re remembered for all of posterity for their service,” added Dodd.

Dodd went on to say that hopefully more veteran cemeteries around the area will be able to partake in the near future.

“Dozens of cemeteries in Upshur County have service men who are not being honored today because we just don’t have enough,” he said. “So the more people that participate the more wreaths we’re able to lay.”