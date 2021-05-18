Iraq veteran receives brand new, mortgage-free home in Central Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a local veteran who was injured while serving in Iraq received the gift of a lifetime: a home.

Army Sgt. Pedro Ramos received the keys to his brand new home in Round Rock — and it’s mortgage free.

It’s thanks to the nonprofit “Building Homes for Heroes.” Since 2006, it’s given more than 250 homes to veterans and their families.

Ramos was injured during his deployment, so the organization modified the home to fit his needs.

His wife and three children were there for the big gift.

