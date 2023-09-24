LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Walk of Honor was held on Sunday to pay tribute to veterans who’ve made a historical, cultural or societal impact in Longview and beyond.

The public was invited to see an exhibit featuring information about impactful Longview veterans like:

Robert and Pauline Cargill

Carl Estes

R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau

Neal McCoy

Dr. Isaac E. Willis Jr.

Historical items, pictures and stories from the lives of the honorees are also being displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum. The event’s chair Tim Patrick explained how important this event was to hold.

“I think it is important to remember history and bring it back to the community and allow them to know about their community as well. How Longview got their start, who played an integral part in bringing business and cultural values to Longview,” Chair of the Walk Of Honor, Tim Patrick said.

The exhibit at Gregg County Historical Museum will be on display until Oct. 28.