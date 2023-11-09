LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, a military father surprised his 4th grade son at EJ Moss Elementary School in Lindale.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world. To be home, around family, it’s awesome,” said Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Sharp, U.S. Army.

Dustin surprised his son, Luke, during his P.E. class.

“I think it’s a very special day. It’s very long-awaited. It’s been a long 10 months since I’ve seen my family,” Dustin said.

Sharp expressed how grateful he was that Lindale ISD helped him pull off this special surprise.

“The support from the staff here at the school is really awesome and they put together a class act for me to surprise Luke,” Dustin said.

While he communicates with his children often, he shared that he is happy to be reunited with his family at home, especially when the distances are oceans away.

“I was in Hohenfels, Germany for about a month. I was also in Port Gdynia doing some operations there so all around Poland,” Dustin said.

Now, he’s hoping to be back in East Texas for good.

“I have two years left in the Army, so this should be my last deployment,” Dustin said.

For now, he’s focused on enjoying quality time with his family and making new memories.

“We are going to watch football this weekend together, the Longhorns game, the Cowboys game, we’re really excited to share our love for the Cowboys,” Dustin said.