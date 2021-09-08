More than $1 million in grants presented to East Texas veteran organizations

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- More than $1 million in grants was given to six East Texas veteran organizations on Wednesday.

The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veteran’s Assistance presented the money at Habitat For Humanity of Smith County in Tyler.

The funds were approved back in May through a program that provides approximately 140 grants to organizations across the Lone Star State.

The groups selected to receive support this year included:

Ark-Tex Council of Governments- $5,000

Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc.- $300,000

East Texas Council of Governments- $150,000

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County- $150,000

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity-$200,000

Community Healthcore (Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center) received two grants for a total of $200,000

The CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, Jack Wilson, was there to receive the group’s big check. He mentioned, he felt grateful for the money because it’s going to help change lives.

“Since we got our first grant in 2014, we have spent over $1.2 million dollars that we have received so we can help our over 200 veterans do critical repairs for their homes,” said Wilson.

The grants given on Wednesday are going towards helping thousands of East Texas veterans with transportation services, home modifications and more.

The organizations that received the funds strive to improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans.

One of the commissioners for the Texas Veterans Commission, Kimberlee Shaneyfelt, was present at the event and was proud to award all six organizations with their grants.

“Every year we have a grant cycle which awards grants to these various agencies across the state of Texas. In 2021, we gave out over $33 million in grants,” said Shaneyfelt.

The grants are typically presented during an annual ceremony.