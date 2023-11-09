OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD came together to honor veterans on Thursday.

After a breakfast for former service members, an assembly was held. Teachers, staff and more than 500 students gathered for their annual Veteran’s Day program. More than 40 veterans were honored this year for the sacrifices they have made.

“It just kind of tells you this community and what they’re about and how service to our country is so valuable to them,” Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said. “I think our student do a great job of relaying that to our veterans. To watch the interaction between the veterans and our students, especially the really young students, it chokes me up. I’m getting choked up right now talking about it.”

The event is hosted by the high school’s student council and grows every year.