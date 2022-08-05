PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) announced Friday that its Palestine Clinic will be relocated by the end of the month.

According to a press release, the clinic will relocate from its current location at 2000 TX-256 Loop to the new location of 300 Willow Creek PKY Suite 100.

The new space will reportedly accommodate the current veteran population in and around Palestine and will continue to provide primary care to veterans, as well as specialty health services such as mental health services, smoking cessation programs, prescriptions and more, the release stated.

The last day at the current location will be Thursday, Aug. 25 and the new site will see its first patients on Aug. 30. The press release said that veterans assigned to this clinic have been contacted via mail and phone calls informing them of the pending move.

Veterans in need of urgent care during the transitional period should call 911. For less urgent needs, veterans can reach the VA by calling 800-423-2111, option two.