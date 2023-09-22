Suicide remains the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45 and U.S. veterans are at an increased risk of suicide compared to other people. Amid this backdrop, many groups are working the help veterans heal and find help when in crisis. On Veteran Suicide Awareness Day, NewsNation’s special coverage is aimed at elevating the voices of veterans, their loved ones and caregivers fighting on the frontlines at home.
(NewsNation) — To help veterans more easily get help if they need support and care, NewsNation has listed some resources below, including support information shared by care providers, family members and other veterans who participated in our coverage of suicide prevention for Veteran Suicide Awareness Day. Also listed below are Texas-specific resources for veterans in the Lone Star State:
- 988 Lifeline (press 1 for veterans) — Here you will find veteran-specific information on how to ask for help, how to take care of yourself and how family and friends can help.
- Veteran Crisis Line — A 24-hour support line for veterans and their loved ones.
- The Mental Health Program for Veterans – Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Veterans Commission partnered to provide peer-to-peer counseling to service members, veterans and their families through local mental health authorities and local behavioral health authorities across the state.
- Stop Soldier Suicide — Get mental health support, referrals, education and training and hear personal stories of survival.
- Be the One: American Legion — Learn how to help veterans in need and how to spot when someone is in crisis.
- Buddy Check: American Legion — Get information on how to set up Buddy Check meetings to connect those who may need help with someone to talk too, refer help and check in on.
- Texas Veterans Commission’s Veterans Mental Health Department – Connects veterans to local services and partners with organizations to address veteran-specific issues like suicide prevention, homelessness and military-related trauma.
- VFW Mental Wellness — Find resources to help change stigma around mental health and other resources.
- Veterans Affairs — Get information about emergency support, resources for family members, care options and coverage explanations.
- CampV Veteran’s Resource Center – CampV has a 20-acre campus in Tyler with convenient access to local Veteran Service Providers where they work through a network of resources to help veteran families.
- VA Caregiver Support Program — Find clinical care options for eligible veterans and education, resources, support, and services.
- R.A.C.E. Suicide Prevention — Learn how to spot signs of potential suicidal behavior and how to approach the person.
- The Texas Veterans + Family Alliance Grant Program – These grants support a variety of clinical mental health and non-clinical essential support services for veterans and family members
- TexVet Initiative – By entering your zip code in the website, veterans and their loved ones can access a list of local organizations that can help them receive mental health services, emergency housing, legal assistance and other services.
Participating Organizations
- Healing Warrior Hearts
- Texas Veterans Commission
- Prevent Suicide Wisconsin
- Mental Health America of Wisconsin
- The R&R House
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227
- Sheep Dog Impact Assistance
- Longmont, Colorado American Legion Post 32
- Email for materials from the North County Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition