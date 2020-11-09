Tyler ISD campuses to celebrate veterans day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD campuses will celebrate Veterans Day by holding various events and activities on their many campuses. The events will take place on Wednesday, November 11.

Some of the events will be virtual and some campuses will be holding events outside. The events include the following:

Tyler High School’s JROTC Unity will conduct a flag ceremony. The drumline and a student trumpeter will play Taps and a teacher will sing the National Anthem. The principal will make a few comments to remember the men and women who served the country. The ceremony will take place at 7:45 a.m. in the front of the main entrance to the building

Clarkston Elementary school will invite veterans to join the school for a coffee and a donut drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bell Elementary School will have a drive-up Veterans Day program in the school parking lot to honor family members who have served the country. Third graders will provide music and veterans will receive goodie bags.

In addition to Tyler ISD, UT Tyler will be hosting a veterans week with various events through out the week.

On Monday, the University of Texas at Tyler kicked off “Vet Week 2020” with a ceremony that honored veterans designated as “Missing in Action” (MIA) or Prisoners of War (POW).

The event had multiple speakers, including Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer, who is a Navy reservist. Schaefer spoke about the many ways that active troops honor those who are considered MIA, including by always leaving a table open at mealtime.

More events from UT Tyler will include student panels featuring topics on military experience, mental health and well-being of veterans and the experience of women veterans.