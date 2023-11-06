LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — UT Tyler’s Longview campus and the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation held their annual ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament on Monday.

This is the fourth year that the university has held the event in partnership with the foundation. The tournament raises money for a scholarship fund for veterans seeking higher education.

“Texas is really a state that really supports its veterans,” said campus director Rodney Ellis. “As part of the Veterans Day celebration, we wanted to try and give back to those veterans that come to the university to be able to help them get through school and start another chapter in their lives.”

All of the money raised at the tournament will go towards the scholarship fund, which is anticipated to be distributed to military and veteran students and their families by fall of 2024, according to Ellis. Nearly 72 players showed out for the tournament, both veterans and non-veterans, as well as numerous sponsors, all in support of higher education for veterans.

Ellis said that those that didn’t make it to the tournament and would like to support the scholarship fund can visit the UT Tyler Longview website and select the Texas Wounded Warrior Longview University Center Scholarship Fund.