Veterans build wheelchair ramp, new power chair for girl with cerebral palsy

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KETK/NBC) – A group of veterans took it upon themselves to help a 14-year-old girl with cerebral palsy. After completing their original mission, they went above and beyond to help the girl regain their independence.

Aleasha uses her wheelchair to get around, but trying to go inside her house was anything but simple.

“I did not have a ramp and so I carried her down the stairs and put her in the chair and then would bring her out to the bus. When she’d get home… we’d repeat the process backwards.” Chaldea Mickelsen, Aleasha’s Mom

Chester Avery is a veteran and an aide on her school bus. He recognized the need for some help. Avery contacted Latter-Day Saint missionaries along with other fellow veterans for materials.

Together, they helped build an accessible ramp into the home. But, they decided their job wasn’t done yet.

The group contacted their friends at Veterans Mobility Corp to get a specially made chair, just for Aleasha.

“They got a hold of mom to find out what her weight was and size so they could get a chair made just for her.” Chester Avery

The veterans waited outside the school bus to surpise her and it was easy to see her excitement. Mickelsen is so appreciative for the group’s help for all veterans.

She says that she cant wait to see Aleasha become more independent.