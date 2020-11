TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Veterans will be able to get in for free to all Texas state parks on Veteran’s Day.

Entrance fees will be waived for all day-use visitors, in honor of those who have served our country.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas state park, should keep in mind that parks are operating at a limited capacity, due to COVID-19.

People should try to reserve a day pass in advance, and this can be done online.