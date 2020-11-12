Veterans’ Day celebration honors local heroes

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Veterans of all ages, races, and branches of the military gathered in Bullard. The event was held at the American Freedom Museum.

The non-profit organization “Camp V” is just one of nineteen groups that combined forces for this special event. The atmosphere was lively as veterans, members of the military, and local J-R-O-T-C greeted each other prepared for the patriotic ceremony.

The East Texas Men in Harmony sang the National Anthem, with people saluting and showing reverence to our country. After the Pledge of Allegiance, a number of speakers honored the sacrifices made in the past, as hundreds of eyes looked on with pride.

There were a lot of emotional moments. Some veterans say the best part involved a five year old girl’s poem.

“The reading of her poem. I mean when you think about it ,we have folks in our society who don’t have any appreciation to military at all. And there you had five year old little girl,” says Jim Snow, East Texas Veterans Community Council.

As the event started to wind down, the people in attendance shared memories, stories, and solidified bonds that will last for generations to come. Camp V is having an Open House event, this Saturday, November 14th, in Tyler from 10am to 2pm. All are welcome.