Veterans Day celebration to be held at American Freedom Museum in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – CampV will be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration in Bullard Wednesday morning.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Freedom Museum on North Houston Street. The ceremony will feature a recognition of soldiers deemed MIA (Missing In Action) or KIA (Killed In Action). There will also be patriotic songs performed.

Speaking at the event will be Bullard Mayor Pam Fredrick as well as United State Air Force Major Beverley Russell.

CampV is based in Tyler and says its mission is to “integrate military and civilian resources into a central campus providing a more efficient and effective process for Veterans, Military members and their families who seek help.”

The organization offers several services, including: