LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Workforce Solutions East Texas is hosting their part of the 12th annual Hiring Red, White and You Statewide Job Fair on Thursday in Longview.

“We are honored to have so many vets here in East Texas and make every effort to ensure our neighbors know of the knowledge, skills, and abilities our vets have to offer. Please join us in highlighting your abilities to our local employers. They are anxious to know you and continue to make full use of your talents,” said Doug Shryock, retired Lt. Col. USAF and executive director at Workforce Solutions East Texas.

The statewide event is sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission and is aimed at providing job opportunities for veterans, transitioning members of the military and military spouses.

In Longview the event will be held at Maude Cobb Activity Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday but events will be happening statewide from Nov. 1 to Nov. 17.

“Thank you to our Texas veterans who have served their nation proudly,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We are honored to again present statewide hiring events to connect veterans, service members, and their spouses with opportunities to showcase their skillsets and create meaningful careers.”

Hiring Red, White and You has connected over 20,000 employers with more than 114,000 job seekers. Their free events have created more than 3,000 same-day hires, according to a press release.

Employers can attend these events at no-cost and employers can earn a Work Opportunity Tax Credit of up to $9,600 for hiring veterans and people from qualifying groups.

“Hiring Red, White and You is a win-win situation as it connects Texas employers with our nations heroes and provides veterans an opportunity to continue their career with commitment and purpose after the military,” said TWC commissioner representing employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas employers that hire from the veteran community will gain a uniquely skilled leader who will be an asset to the company.”

For East Texan’s who can’t make it out to Longview there will also be hiring events in Texarkana and Lufkin on Thursday and in Livingston on Nov. 16.

To learn more about Hiring Red, White and You and other hiring events across East Texas visit the Texas Workforce Commission online.