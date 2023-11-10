TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler held a Veteran’s Day parade to honor the veterans living at the nursing home.

The parade included community members, Camp V, Congressman Nathaniel Moran and local children all learning the meaning of sacrifice.

“Knowing that freedom is not free,” said veteran James “Jim” Clapp Sr.

Clapp served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and says Veterans Day events always make him happy.

“It makes me feel darn proud, you know, it’s really a wonderful thing to be able to be part of and watch these people do what they do,” said Clapp.

During the Watkins-Logan parade, veterans like Clapp saluted, waved and said thank you as community members walked through the nursing home.

“It shows them all that the community still cares that they’re not forgotten, they’re still loved, they’re still appreciated,” said Brian Wilson, activities director at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home.

Joining the group were children of all ages shouting “God Bless America” and “thank you for your service.”

“It shows that these kids know what these guys did, what it’s about, what they sacrificed, and that they’re here today because of these guys, we all are, and we love it,” said Wilson.

Clapp hopes the younger generation can learn something from our former service members.

“Well, it’s something that should be honored and revered, and when you see a veteran tell them thanks,” said Clapp.

Photo from Veteran’s Day event at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home

Photo from the quilt presentation at a Veteran’s Day event at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home.

Adding to the day of remembrance, the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented seven veterans with handmade blankets including Clapp.

“People doing things like this for us it’s a really a warm, fuzzy feeling, it’s really nice. Brought tears to my eyes,” said Clapp.

Clapp says the day is a way to recognize our freedom is not free, and the sacrifice made by our military members.