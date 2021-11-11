What you should know about Veterans Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day is celebrated all across the United States on Nov. 11 every year to honor the brave men and women who served the country to keep for our freedom.

History

The first Veterans Day was celebrated in in 1919, the first anniversary of the end of WWI and was first known as ‘Armistice Day’. The holiday takes place on Nov. 11 to honor the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” which signaled the end of World War I, according to history.com.

Allies of the U.S., Canada, Australia and Great Britain also celebrate this day in their own ways with certain traditions.

In 1926, Congress officially recognized the day as the end of the war and in 1938 the day became an official holiday.

The day was amended once again on June 1, 1954, when Congress officially changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day so that the day would honor all veterans.

Facts

Although the two holidays are often confused by some, Veterans Day differs from Memorial Day because it honors all veterans whether living or deceased, whereas Memorial Day is to remember those who gave their lives for the U.S.

Despite popular belief, Veterans Day is spelled without an apostrophe, according to the Department of Defense.

Across America, on Nov. 11 every year, many communities come together to celebrate and honor the veterans that we are all so appreciative of.