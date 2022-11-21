(NewsNation) — A gunman opened fire Sunday in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more.

Colorado Springs Police have identified those killed during the attack, which is being investigated as a bias-motived crime.

Below are their identities and the way their loved ones remember them.

Derrick Rump

Derrick Rump (Via Colorado Springs Police Department)

Pennsylvania native Derrick Rump, 38, worked as a bartender at Club Q and “became a staple of the LGBTQ bar,” CBS Philadelphia reported, citing a personal friend of Rump’s. The friend described Rump as “loving, supportive, with a heavy hand in his drink pouring, and just a really good listener.”

Rump’s mother described her son to ABC News as a “kind, loving person who had a heart of gold” who was always there for the people he loved when they needed him.

Ashley Paugh

Ashley Paugh (Via Colorado Springs Police Department)

Ashley Paugh, 35, was “a loving mother and wife” who found joy in fishing and hunting, her sister Stephanie Clark told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

A statement on behalf of her family, written by her husband, Kurt Paugh, said, “We’re absolutely devastated by the loss of Ashley. She meant everything to this family, and we can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives.”

Paugh is described by her husband as a “loving wife – she was my high school sweetheart – and she was just an amazing mother.”

She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter.

Although she wasn’t a member of the LGBTQ community, Paugh planned to see a stand-up comedy act with her friend at the club, according to NBC News.

Kelly Loving

Kelly Loving (Via Colorado Springs Police Department)

The New York Times reported that Kelly Loving, 40, was at the club Saturday night during a weekend trip from Denver.

Those who knew Loving described her to the New York Times as a loving and caring person “always trying to help the next person out, instead of thinking of herself.”

A statement on behalf of the family of Kelly Loving was written by her sister, Tiffany Loving, and reads, “My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person.”

Loving was on FaceTime call with a friend when the shooting began, the newspaper reported. The friend’s final words to Loving were, “Be safe. I love you,” the paper reported.

Daniel Aston

Daniel Aston (Via Colorado Springs Police Department)

Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man was a self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” the Associated Press reported.

Aston also was a performer, who his mother told the AP “lit up a room” and “was always smiling, always happy and silly.”

Raymond Green Vance

Raymond Green Vance (Via Colorado Springs Police Department)

A statement on behalf of the family of Raymond Green Vance said in part that Vance, “went to Club Q to enjoy a show with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents’ friends; they were celebrating a birthday.”

Vance was born in Chicago, but grew up in Colorado Springs and was a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School. His mom describes him as “a popular, well-liked young man who never got into any trouble and had plenty of friends.”

The family’s statement went on to read that the 22-year-old had never been to Club Q before, and “although he is supportive of the LGBTQ community, he himself is not a member of it. Unfortunately, he never left the club.”

Vance is remembered as a “kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him.” His closest friend, according to family, “describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone.”