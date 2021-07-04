VIDEO: Dallas, Fort Worth-area Walmart shoppers join in singing National Anthem

Video courtesy of Cody Schrage

HASLET, Texas (KETK) – Shoppers at a Walmart in Haslet near Dallas and Fort Worth showed patriotism for their country as they joined together to sing the United States National Anthem.

Customers stopped in the aisles and put their hands over their hearts as they joined and sang on the Fourth of July weekend.

The video was posted the day before July 4. More than 20 people joined to sing after one woman initiated the choral.