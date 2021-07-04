VIDEO: Dallas, Fort Worth-area Walmart shoppers join in singing National Anthem

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy of Cody Schrage

HASLET, Texas (KETK) – Shoppers at a Walmart in Haslet near Dallas and Fort Worth showed patriotism for their country as they joined together to sing the United States National Anthem.

Customers stopped in the aisles and put their hands over their hearts as they joined and sang on the Fourth of July weekend.

The video was posted the day before July 4. More than 20 people joined to sing after one woman initiated the choral.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51