Video showing security officer pushing Black teenager to pavement raises concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Community members are asking questions and raising concerns after a security guard at Grand Slam in Tyler forcibly pushed a Black teenager who appears to be in custody to the pavement.

According to a statement originally posted by Grand Slam, the incident happened on Oct. 24 and started when a youth was asked to leave by a security officer identified as an off-duty Bullard police officer.

The video shows what appears to be multiple officers around 15-year-old Christian Tyler when one of them shoved him to the ground.

Tonya Pettie, the teenager’s mother explained how she felt after she found out.

“When you hear it happen to your child because I was on the phone when it happened I lost it completely” said Pettie.

Other people were upset about what they saw on the video as well and they gathered on Tuesday outside Grand Slam, a recreation complex at 5201 S. Broadway Ave.

Laya Washington attended the protest and did not agree with how the situation was handled.

“It was no reason why they should have slammed him down like that especially if he was in handcuffs. Christian was unarmed he wasn’t really a threat so there’s no point of police brutality,” said Washington.

KETK reached out to the Bullard Police Department for a comment, but we have not received a response.

This is a developing story.