Visually impaired students give back to community for holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hosted a day filled with fun for students at 7 school districts in the area. They took visually impaired students to Big Lots to buy toys for other students who may be in need. The students got to spend $11 on toys going to Toys for Tots.

Ann Phillips, the program manager, said having these students come together is essential in their development. “Often, they’re the only one on their campus who has a visual impairment so they really enjoy getting together with the other kids and seeing they are not alone and just to have fun.”

Dixie is a senior at Tyler ISD. She was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, where the main optic nerve in the back of her brain didn’t fully develop.

“I can only see colors in my left eye,” she said. “I see regular in my right eye.”

The fun didn’t stop there, the students headed to the mall afterward to eat lunch and play games.

East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is a non-profit in Tyler created in 1976 to serve the needs of the blind and visually impaired. Their vision is to empower blind Americans through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment leading to a fully independent lifestyle. They offer a wide range of services to all ages.