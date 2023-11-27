BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

So many electronics on sale on Walmart

Whether you’re shopping for a special treat for yourself or hunting for the perfect gift for a loved one ahead of the holiday season, Cyber Monday is the time to get the best prices. And Walmart is the place to get great deals on electronics since the retailer has been dropping consistent deals all Cyber Weekend long.

Some of the hottest items of the season, from the Apple Watch Series 9 to the PlayStation 5, are on sale — and deeply discounted.

Shop this article: VIZIO 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, VILINICE Noise Canceling Headphones, 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad.

Last updated on Nov. 27, 2023, at 6:45 a.m. PT.

Some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday electronics deals you can’t miss

VIZIO 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV 22% OFF

Enjoy all of the new year’s upcoming entertainment in 4K quality with this VIZIO smart TV. With built-in apps for streaming and a new gaming menu, it has everything you need to enjoy every minute of screen time.

Apple Watch Series 9 18% OFF

One of Apple’s smartest and most powerful watches yet, the Series 9 is packed with features to help you live a healthier, more active life: blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, instant ECGs and more.

VILINICE Noise-canceling Headphones 81% OFF

Block out the world around you and only listen to what you want to with powerful noise canceling from VILINICE. These over-ear headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity for a seamless connection to any smart device plus a built-in microphone for calls, gaming and more.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad 24% OFF

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad features almost edge-to-edge screen space, which means more room for streaming, drawing, writing, surfing, video calling or whatever else you use your iPad for. It’s one of the most versatile tablets Apple has ever made.

Acer Nitro 27-inch 1500R Curved WQHD (2560 x 1440) Gaming Monitor ​​​​​​​44% OFF

For a truly immersive gaming experience, this monitor curves around you while you play. The high-quality picture will make you feel like you’re truly part of the action.

ATOPDREAM Kids Walkie Talkies, 3 packs 40% OFF

These cute walkie-talkies come in three colors with flashlights, clear sound and voice activation. What kid doesn’t want a walkie-talkie?

HP DeskJet 3772 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer ​​​​​​​48% OFF

If you’ve never used a wireless color inkjet printer at home, you’ll be amazed at how easy it is. This one delivers reliable printing plus copy and scan functionality. Additionally, you can print from literally anywhere using the HP Smart App.

More amazing Walmart Cyber Monday electronics deals

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.