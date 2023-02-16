(NEXSTAR) – A week after confirming the closure of nearly half a dozen stores, Walmart says it will close two additional “underperforming” locations after a “thorough review process.”

Walmart announced the closure of five locations across three states last week. Among those was a store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that was described as “underperforming” in a statement to Nexstar’s KRQE.

Other impacted locations included a store in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and three in the Chicago area. Nexstar’s WGN reports two of the stores in Chicago did not meet financial expectations.

Walmart confirmed to Nexstar on Thursday that a Neighborhood Market store in Pinellas Park, Florida, is set to close on Friday, March 10.

Among the Chicago locations impacted was a pick-up only location in Lincolnwood, which is set to close on Friday, February 17. The spokesperson confirmed that another pick-up only location, this time in its headquarters city of Bentonville, Arkansas, will also close on Friday.

Walmart began testing these pick-up and delivery locations in 2014, according to Business Insider. The company started with a location in Bentonville before expanding to Metairie, Louisiana, in 2017, and Lincolnwood in 2019. The retail giant appears to be abandoning the model with the closure of the Bentonville and Lincolnwood locations, and last year’s closure of the Metairie location.

According to a company spokesperson, Walmart plans to take what it learned at these pick-up locations and apply it to pick-up and delivery operations at surrounding stores.

Here’s the full list of Walmart closures announced this year:

301 San Mateo Boulevard SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico

17550 South Halsted Street, Homewood, Illinois

12690 South Route 59, Plainfield, Illinois

840 N. McCormick Boulevard, Lincolnwood, Illinois

10330 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville, Arkansas

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park, Florida

Employees at these stores can transfer to other Walmart locations, according to the company.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process,” a Walmart spokesperson told Nexstar last week. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”

In December, CEO Doug McMillon warned Walmart could close stores and raise prices due to historically high rates of theft at stores. It isn’t clear if the above stores were impacted by high rates of theft, but KRQE reports the Albuquerque location had previously been at the center of a retail crime sting.

Walmart didn’t respond to Nexstar’s questions regarding whether additional stores were under review or if more closures could be announced.