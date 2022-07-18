TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grand Room at Kiepersol needs help scaring the birds away from their sweet grapes. Kiepersol’s Facebook page highlights the contest and features an image of the existing scarecrow named Matilda.

Contestants wanting to enter the contest will be competing for one of three Kiepersol gifts and are encouraged to turn them in as soon as possible. Deadline to have them turned into the Grand Room is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

Owners Velmay Power and Marnelle Durrett will have their children serve as judges for the contest. The goal of the contest, according to the owners, was to help families have fun.