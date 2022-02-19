SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in the neck.

Jaime Arabelo is wanted for Injury to a Child/Reckless Causing Bodily Injury and Tamper/Fabricate with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair in connection to the shooting, which took place at an apartment in Sweetwater on Feb. 7.

Police say they were called to the emergency room around 2:30 a.m. that morning after learning a 3-year-old child was shot in the neck.

Arabelo, who was identified as the shooter during the initial investigation, was found sitting in the family area of the ER, according to court documents.

Once he was interviewed, the documents state he told police what happened, saying he set the gun on the couch when he went to visit the child’s mother, and when he later picked it up, it went off.

“The child, who was asleep on the couch, raised up and began to cry,” the documents reveal.

The mother then drove the child to the ER while Arabelo applied pressure to the gunshot wound on his neck.

Arabelo told detectives the gun was still at the apartment where the shooting occurred, but officers were unable to locate the weapon – despite a thorough search.

Investigators have also been unable to locate Arabelo since his initial interview. He is now considered to be on the run and possibly armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686.

The child was in stable condition following the shooting.