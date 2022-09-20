HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.

On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were waived down by Finch who told authorities he made the call to request a welfare check on his wife.

When deputies asked for Finch’s information, they could not find anyone with the date of birth provided.

Finch told law enforcement he was from Harlingen which revealed to deputies through their inquiry system that Finch had an active warrant in Kleberg County for smuggling persons.

However, due to the COVID-19 situation, Kleberg County did not extradite the warrant, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Upon further investigating the situation, deputies found two black backpacks in Finch’s possession. Police say Finch gave his consent for the bags to be searched. In the backpacks, authorities found drug paraphernalia and a bottle of yellow fluid which Finch confessed was “fake urine.”

Finch was charged with failure to identify/fugitive from justice and possession of a drug test falsification device.

He was transported and booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center. An investigation for the case is ongoing.