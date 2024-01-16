WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – For the first time in two years Washington, D.C. has recorded over an inch of snow. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell encouraged every community to get prepared this winter season as other storms are expected to follow.

“We want people to better understand all of the potential impacts as it relates to winter weather,” Criswell said.

“One of the things people don’t think about,” she added, “is you can get easily as dehydrated during winter weather as you can in the summer weather.”

Criswell’s advice for prepping for more storms throughout the winter was to “make sure that you have food and supplies to be able to stay home and not go out in the streets where it’s dangerous.”

FEMA has put out a Winter Ready toolkit available at Ready.gov as a resource for strategies and low-cost tips for staying safe during severe winter weather.