Delay in releasing census data affects redistricting efforts

(KETK) – The delay in completing the 2020 census will have a ripple effect all the way down to the local level in the redrawing the jurisdictions of elected officials.

The Census Bureau ended collecting data on Oct. 15 and was supposed to release its findings on March 31 but is now set to release the data on Sept. 30. The Census Bureau has said it will need the extra time to ensure it will “deliver complete and accurate redistricting data.”

The census occurs every 10 years and tracks growth and population shifts. The data is used to set the boundaries of districts of elected officials and helps determine how government money is distributed.

Critics say the delay will force states and counties to scramble to finish drawing the new district maps that will be used in 2022.

The districts of Texas legislators, U.S. House members, State Board of Education members change based on each census as do the districts of local governmental bodies, including city councils, county commissioners courts and school boards.

The Texas Senate’s Special Committee on Redistricting is holding hearings this week to hear people’s concerns about the redistricting process. Members of the committee include Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville.

Dr. Lloyd Potter of the Texas Demographic Center, in addressing the committee on Thursday, projected that Texas’ population will be 29.4 million, which represents a gain of about 4.2 million from 2010.

Texas likely will gain three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, he said.

Some who addressed the committee on Thursday asked that the panel avoid map manipulation and gerrymandering, a process in which the political party in the majority draws maps in the best interest of the party.

Others asked the panel to keep the process of redistricting transparent.

David Stein, chairman of the Smith County Republican Party, said he is following the redistricting process closely.

The fact that the Census Bureau is later than usual in releasing results of the count will create a “ripple effect” all the way to the county level.

County officials needs accurate data as soon as possible in order to redraw county commissioner and other district lines, he said

Stein said that it is important that people are confident that redistricting takes place based on accurate information and as efficiently as possible.