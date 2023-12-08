Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.
- Ron DeSantis vows military at border, lethal force for fentanyl suspects
- He asserts the president must fight back and vows to combat the crisis
- ‘There’s going to be a new sheriff in town … cartels better buckle up’