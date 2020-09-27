‘She is the female Scalia’: Lawmakers react to President Trump picking Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump introduced his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday in an announcement delivered from the White House rose garden.

“I stand before you today to fulfill one of my highest and most important duties,” President Trump said.

The invited guests – including Vice President Mike Pence, members of the cabinet and Republican lawmakers – gave a standing ovation to Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president,” Barrett said Saturday.

Barrett will be the president’s third appointment to the court.

“She always stood out as a person who was very gracious very talented,” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Saturday at the White House.

Johnson said he encouraged the president to pick the New Orleans native who he’s known since high school.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, she is the female Scalia,’” Johnson added.

Barrett is a conservative who was a clerk for and mentored by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“His judicial philosophy is mine too. A judge must apply the law as written,” Barrett said.

If confirmed, President Trump says Judge Barrett will be the first justice with school-aged children to sit on the Supreme Court.

Members of his administration believe it will be a swift confirmation process.

“The senators have a job to do. We think they’ll be able to do it before the election,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern said.

Democrats are already attacking the nominee and the timeline.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted moments after the announcement that the Senate shouldn’t act until after the election.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is encouraging his colleagues to wait too.

“I will not vote on the Supreme Court nominee before the Nov. 3 election,” Jones said Friday.

Barrett hopes to win the endorsement of the Senate.

“I will do my very best to make sure to demonstrate that I am worthy of your support,” Barrett added.

Barrett will meet with senators ahead of her confirmation hearing set to begin Oct. 12.