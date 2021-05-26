U.S. Sen. Cornyn files bill to expand use of federal disaster money to make road repairs

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) — States that are hard hit by weather disasters could receive more federal money to make repairs in a bill filed Wednesday by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Cornyn’s “Fixing Infrastructure Damaged by Disasters Act,” expands the ways states could use disaster relief money. Currently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Emergency Repair Program does not cover expenses critical to keeping roads safe, like repairing potholes and cracked surfaces on roads.

Roads in Texas needed repairs following the record freeze in February.

“This bill addresses a need discovered this year after the freeze: not all extreme weather damage is covered by the Emergency Repair Program,” he said. “By bridging this gap, we can facilitate a faster return to safety for all Texans, no matter what weather comes our way.”