Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration announced a big milestone was reached –

200 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

However, there is concern that demand for the vaccine is slowing.

Over the past week the number of American adults who got vaccinated declined, and that’s a problem because so far only about half of Americans are at least partially vaccinated.

A new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation says it appears we are close to the tipping point where demand for, rather than supply of vaccine, is the primary challenge.

“The time is now to open up a new phase of this historic vaccination effort,” Biden said.

More than 1/4 of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

But U.S. health officials say to reach herd immunity, about 75-85% of people need to be vaccinated.

The Biden administration says all Americans older than 16 are now eligible for the shot.

“Many people who have not yet been vaccinated are concerned they can’t take a day off of work,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The adminstration says it’s offering new tax credits for small bussinesses that give employees paid time off to get a vaccine or recover.

The other challenge in getting more Americans vaccinated is that some people are simply hesitant. President Biden said if people want life to start to return to normal by his goal of the Fourth of July, getting vaccinated is the key.