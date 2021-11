CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A burglar was shot twice by a homeowner while attempting to break into a storage building around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputy Anibal Perez was dispatched to a residence in the eastern portion of Camp County on Saturday around 4:40 a.m. The homeowner heard a truck with a loud exhaust driving in front of his house on a dead end road at 4:30 a.m., according to a post from the CCSO Facebook page.