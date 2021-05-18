Watch Live: Peace Officers Memorial Service

Slain DPS Trooper Chad Walker is being remembered Tuesday in the 2021 Peace Officers Memorial service. It is being held in Austin at 10 a.m.

The event looks back at the law enforcement officer who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Trooper Walker’s death hit his hometown of Groesbeck hard in March.

After hearing the news about Trooper Walker and another deputy being shot in San Antonio, Shawn Perkins, of the group. “We the People,” knew something must be done.

“What I like to see is both drivers doors both door and glass-reinforced as well as the windshield, I know there were some thoughts reinforcing the windshield I would like to take it a step further than that,” says Perkins.

Walker’s final deed will leave more than just a strong impression. It’ll give someone another shot at life even though he lost his.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Trooper Walker would remain on life-support until he could share the gift of life as an organ donor.

They added that his final sacrifice embodies his actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper.