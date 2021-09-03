NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KETK) – President Joe Biden is set to arrive at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Air Force One.

Biden is scheduled to speak in LaPlace, an area heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida, at about 3:35 p.m. EDT.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested the visit would be crucial for the president to understand the destruction by seeing the widespread damage for himself.

“There’s nothing quite like visiting in person,” Edwards told reporters Wednesday following a briefing with local elected officials in Jefferson Parish, which took direct blows from Ida. “When you see it for yourself, it is just so much more compelling.”