LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A group of people gathered at the pool of the Virgin Hotel Thursday to watch nervously as a small black dog stood on the ledge of a sixth floor hotel room.

Martha Montgomery recorded the video showing the small dog on the ledge outside the room’s French door windows.

A small dog was rescued from a sixth floor ledge outside the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas Thursday. (Image: Martha Montgomery)

It appears someone inside the room broke the lock and was able to open the French doors, reach over a railing and grab the dog, pulling it to safety. The crowd watching below cheered and clapped when seeing the dog would be OK.

Virgin Hotels told KLAS the French doors are locked shut but can be opened in an emergency. Virgin Hotels did not provide information on how the dog could get on the patio ledge of the room.