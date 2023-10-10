TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As humanitarian concerns grow in Israel amid its war with Hamas, the Texas Baptist Men, who aid in situations like these, have people there right now with relief.

“Within 24 hours of the war breaking out, TBM volunteers were on the plane to Israel,” said John Hall, spokesperson for Texas Baptist Men.

Many would have never guessed that volunteers from the Lone Star State would fly over 7,000 miles into an active war zone.

“We have a long-term relationship with our Israeli partners. Every month, we have a team that goes over there training for situations like this,” said Hall.

19 volunteers are on the ground serving a thousand meals a day to people who’s homes crumbled when missiles were dropped.

“These meals are to provide needed nourishment and they’re bringing and unspoken message of someone else cares about you and we can get through this together,” said Hall.

This first group of helping hands is scheduled to be there for two weeks. They are praying the war doesn’t last that long for everyone’s sake.

“If the conflict continues beyond that, we will bring in additional teams as the need continues to arise we will keep meeting those as we go, “said Hall.

Hall added that his goal is to bring help, hope and healing.

“Just our mere presence communicates, we love ya, we care about ya and we are praying for ya. And throughout this process, together hopefully we can make a little bit better,” said Hall.

Hall said that throughout the entire journey they’ve had constant communication with their volunteers, assuring us the team is in a safe and secure location.