Wednesday Evening Forecast: Quiet weather expected through the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 63. Wind: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with an isolated shower or two to our north. Areas to the north of the front will be significantly less humid than areas to the south of the front. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 84. Winds: SW, NW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers and about as warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening begin to increase in coverage. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain cooled air should keep us slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

