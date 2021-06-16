Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another sunny & hot afternoon

Today: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 90’s. Afternoon heat index values near 100. Another slightly muggy afternoon will continue into the evening with those warmer temperatures sticking around. A very isolated chance for a shower or storm popping up in the afternoon towards the south. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and muggy in the mid 70’s. Mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with another hot afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 90’s again during the day. Heat index values staying near 100 again through the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90’s. Heat index back in the low 100’s. Mostly dry with an afternoon pop up shower or storm mainly south. Isolated chances for rain around 20%.

Saturday: Temperatures near 90 during the day. Cloudy conditions will increase into the day with the possibility of showers from a potential tropical system. Rain chances between 30%-40% but could increase if the tropical system continues to develop. Muggy conditions will return as the system travels north.

Sunday: Warm and muggy near 90. Mostly cloudy with a few early showers and some breezy conditions at times. Chance for rain 30%-40%.