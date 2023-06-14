TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms at night. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms in the morning. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.