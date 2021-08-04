Wednesday Morning Forecast: Pleasant conditions take shape over the next few days

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. It’ll feel cooler than it typically does at this time of year because of less humidity. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending a bit warmer. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot as the humidity returns in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: In true August fashion, we’ll start the week hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.