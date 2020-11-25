Wednesday Morning Forecast: Quiet weather for today and Thanksgiving

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 65. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 43. Winds: East 5 MPH.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny in the morning. Then, a few clouds late in the evening. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Some light showers will be possible in the morning. This will be followed by better rain prospects by Friday evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 58. High: 68. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain is likely with much cooler temperatures as the front clears the area by the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 52. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Lingering rain chances in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 45. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A widespread freeze is possible in the morning. Remaining cool in the afternoon. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: W 10 MPH.