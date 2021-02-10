Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increase as temperatures fall

TODAY: Drizzle and fog are likely in the morning. Some patchy freezing drizzle will be a possibility for our NW counties, Particularly Rains & Hopkins Counties. More rain is expected this evening into tonight. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 44. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain likely, even some thunder possible in some of the stronger thunderstorms. Wintry precipitation will be a possibility further to our west where our temperatures will be closer to freezing. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 36. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Areas of rain with some heavy at times. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ in our Northern Counties to 1.5″ in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 42. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Low: 34. High: 40. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Trending colder with a chance of a light wintry mix throughout the day. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Low: 30. High: 34. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Very cold with a late chance of snow or a mix of Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 21. High: 31. Winds: N 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Snow is possible with very cold afternoon temperatures. Chance of snow: 40%. Low: 22. High: 27. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low: 12. High: 26. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.