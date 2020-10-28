Wednesday Morning Forecast: Widespread rain today, temperatures fall tonight

TODAY: We’ll see pockets of rain which will be heavy at times. This will last through the evening. Rain and clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s for East Texas. and the 60s for Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers early and much colder tonight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 40s with a couple breaks in the clouds possible by daybreak tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a break or two possible in the clouds ( I wouldn’t count on it). Remaining pretty chilly. High: 57. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer after a chilly start. Low: 41. High: 64. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 42. High: 62. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer. Low: 43. High: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.