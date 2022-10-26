TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 48. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around most of the day. Much cooler temps expected. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 62. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain will be tapering off in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 75. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.