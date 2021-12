LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Animal Control was alerted to a possible livestock situation on Thursday, but they weren’t sure of the details. When they arrived they found a zebra and about a dozen donkeys.

The zebra and donkeys escaped from their Longview home, but with the help of a few East Texans and the Longview Police Department they were safely returned. The animals were greeted by their owners with smiles and treats.