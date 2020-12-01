Food fight: Women battling over shrimp send police to Lufkin restaurant

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin police were called to a restaurant Monday afternoon in response to women fighting over shrimp.

A woman said she was pushed and yelled at by another woman while they were both at a hibachi grill at 700 S. Timberland Drive at about 4 p.m.

According to the police report: “The victim said the woman yelled at her to leave her some shrimp and not take all of it. In response she told the woman that if she wanted more shrimp, she needed to tell the restaurant staff.”

At that point, “The victim said the woman then pushed her to the side and took the shrimp off her plate.”

Neither of the women were taken into custody, records show.