Four-year-old girl discovers 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint

A well-preserved dinosaur footprint has been discovered on a beach near Barry in south Wales by a 4-year-old girl and could help scientists establish more about how dinosaurs walked. (Photo: National Museum Wales via NBC News)

LONDON (KETK/NBC) – A little girl made a big discovery across the pond in the United Kingdom.

A four-year-old girl named Lily Wilder was walking along the beach in Wales with her father spotted “an extremely well-preserved dinosaur footprint.” According to an NBC News report, the print was left 220 million years ago.

“It was on a low rock, shoulder height for Lily, and she just spotted it and said, ‘look Daddy,'” her mother Sally Wilder, 41, told NBC News by telephone on Saturday.

After taking photos of his daughter with the discovery, Lilly’s grandmother encouraged them to reach out to local experts and other fossil enthusiasts.

Cindy Howells, Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum of Wales paleontology curator, told NBC News that the dinosaur was roughly 2.5 feet tall and about eight feet long.

Howells said that it would have been a thin animal that walked on its hind feet. Sadly, there are no fossilized bones to match the print, she said, but similar footprints had been found in the United States

The fossil was safely removed from the area and taken to the National Museum Cardiff, which is currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.