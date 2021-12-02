From $6.5 M in fake money from Russia to live snails, here are the weird items found by U.S customs officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Here is a list of some of the weird items U.S. Customs and Border Protection found in 2021.

Sneaky snails

CBP agriculture specialists told someone to slow down after they found 15 live Giant Land Snails also known as Banana Rasp Snails inside a travelers luggage in July 2021. The animals were intercepted in Houston at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The person who had the snails arrived from Nigeria. The snails were inside three plastic zip bags along with fresh leaves and .25 lbs of beef.

Fake money from overseas

In September, CBP officers in Philadelphia seized more than $6.5 million in counterfeit money from Russia. The currency came from an international cargo, and it was headed to a residence near Chicago.

Officials located a total of $6,511,294 in five parcels.

One of the parcels had 3,011,000 euros in groups of 10, 50, 100 and 500 euro notes. The euros converted to approximately $3,485,794 U.S. dollars. On Sept. 14, officers found fake $1 bills that added up to a total of $20,500 in one parcel. $2,000,000 were also discovered through counterfeit $100 bills and $15,000 in fake $1 bills. They were inside separate parcels on Sept. 16.

The following day officers found fake $100 bills that totaled $990,000. On Sept. 7, officers seized approximately $100,000 in counterfeit euros and dollars. CBP reached out to the U.S. Secret Service that verified the money was fake, and it was sent to Secret Service agents.

Rowdy roosters

CBP officers and agriculture specialists at the Laredo Port of Entry seized 47 fighting roosters and hens from a vehicle on Nov. 12 at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

“This is a large quantity of live animals, a significant violation of federal agriculture law uncovered by our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists and it resulted in a fine, the revocation of the driver’s SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection) card and a vehicle seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We remind the traveling public that utilization of SENTRI is a privilege and violation of federal law revokes those privileges.”

The incident involved a U.S. citizen who was selected for inspection. Officers later found the live animals in stockings under the front seats. Animals were also found inside the purse of the passenger. The live poultry was behind floor mats, inside the glove compartment and trunk of the vehicle.

The animals were transferred over to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) veterinary services.

Counterfeit cooking supplies

On Oct. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers stopped some items from people who were cooking up some trouble.

Officials seized 1,150 counterfeit pizza ovens at International Falls, Minnesota that would have been worth $320,850 if they had been sold for the real retail price. The products were inside a rail container that was on its way to Ranier, Minnesota.

“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” said Anthony Jackson, International Falls Port Director. “Counterfeiting adversely affects the ability of lawful copyright holders to profit from their original ideas. Counterfeiting also harms consumers because manufacturers of forged products have little motivation to use safe, high-quality materials in their products.”

Fake Chanel earrings

On Sept. 30, CBP officers found fake Chanel earrings that would have been worth $1.9 million if they were sold at their retail price. The items were located at the port of Memphis, Tennessee and they came from the United Arab Emirates.

The shipment was headed to an apartment on the east side of Little Rock, Arkansas. Officers found 500 pairs of earrings with the logo that is used by Chanel.

There had been a similar shipment some days before that involved the same shipper and consignee, who is responsible for the receipt of a shipment.

“The earrings were identified as counterfeit based on the low value claimed, incorrect appearance and low-quality construction, and shoddy packaging method,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.